The mayor expressed his full support for this initiative, "as we are the de facto centre of tourism knowledge", adding that Palma "is the best city in the world to live and to come to".
Martínez, while acknowledging that a "mismatch" caused by illegal holiday lets in the city contributes to problems with housing, pointed to incentives which will be offered to alleviate these problems and voiced his rejection of "the demonisation of tourism and tourismphobia".
Also in discussion was President Prohens. Speaking with the editor of Forbes España, Andrés Rodríguez, she said that the intention for tourism is "to grow in value, not in volume". "We must change the paradigms of tourist success through attractions such as culture and sports throughout the year and so beyond sun and beach, without detracting from this segment. The key is air connectivity."
The president stressed the need for "sustainable, responsible and respectful tourism". "Quality tourism is not just luxury tourism. For family tourism, there also has to be improvements to the quality of the offer and to the hotel stock. We are a safe destination, where we have the best labour agreement for hospitality in Spain."
Prohens added that in 2024, more than 50% of tourist tax revenue will be invested in specific tourism projects with the rest being for sustainability and the water cycle.
Obvs the mayor is talking about Palma on a day when the city isn’t rammed full of super polluting cruise ships pumping their fumes into the air and disgorging hundreds of thousands of moron tourists into the lanes. Hummmmm
This must be the result of the new PP council having cleaned Palma 'neighbourhood by neighbourhood' as now there is no litter, no graffiti, no dog shit etc. Oh wait a minute, they weren't lying were they? What a surprise!
As Crime and other bad matters are increasing in Palma. I do not think the Title of Best City in the World is appropriate today!!!.
You are joking right.
Any government like this one that supports illegal squatters, gives them rights of possession and creates a multi-year lengthy process for owners to reclaim their properties is not thinking straight. Any home owner who leaves their property for a few weeks or longer is at risk of squatters moving in and taking over and currently the statutory law doesn't give a damn about the hardships caused to the victim home owners.