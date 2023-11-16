The National Police arrested nine people on Thursday afternoon after the new owners of an apartment in the Pere Garau district of Palma tried to remove squatters.

Police were called around 3.30pm. A fight had broken out and knives and clubs were being brandished.

It would appear that a 14-year-old girl who lives in the squat had contacted her mother to say that there were people trying get in. The woman called relatives, who showed up with the knives and clubs.

Around 30 officers - National and Palma Police - went to the scene. The nine people arrested, the majority of whom are said to be Spanish, are all related to the family that has occupied the apartment.