In the Balearic parliament last week, the health minister, Manuela García, stated that a number of new health centres intended by the previous government either didn't have a budget allocation or a project specification. There are thirteen in all. They have all been frozen and will be reviewed one by one. Needs assessment will be made, and they will then be ranked according to priority or discarded.

These were all part of a health service infrastructure plan that was presented in October last year. The ministry now says that in certain instances, e.g. new centres for Campos and Llucmajor, there was only one report that detailed the necessity.

Another scheme is a new health centre in Palma's Pere Garau district. Shortly before the elections in May this year, former president, Francina Armengol, and other politicians, gathered at the proposed site for a presentation of the winning architectural project. García says that this is one for which a tender must be raised for the construction.

Some new health centres will definitely be going ahead. For example, work is due to start in 2024 on the health centre in Pollensa.