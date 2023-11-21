Josep Miquel Arenas Beltrán, better known as Valtonyc, has been sentenced to two years in prison for incitement to kill Guardia Civil officers during a concert in 2018.

The sentence was agreed by the parties at the trial in Seville. It is most unlikely that it will be served. Valtonyc, originally from Sa Pobla, acknowledged the facts of the case, apologised and has accepted payment of costs.

In court, he asked the judge: "Do you assure me that after this trial I will not go to jail?" The judge responded by saying that the requests of all parties will have to be studied. But it is assumed that his repentance will mean that he will not go to prison. He added: "It is true that the words I said were in bad taste and unpleasant. I apologise for what I said."

The Prosecutor's Office argued that he only showed regret when negotiating an agreement. His lawyer, Isabel Elbal, called for the sentence to be suspended so that doesn't have to go to prison. The judge clarified that suspension of the prison sentence will be through a separate resolution that will be communicated in the coming days.

The case goes back to a concert in Marinaleda, Seville, on March 31, 2018, at which he used these words: "Kill a fucking Guardia Civil tonight. Go to another town where there are Guardia Civils and kill one, for fuck's sake."

The month before the concert, he had been found guilty of glorifying terrorism, humiliation of victims, slander, insulting the Crown and threats against a certain group of people - sentiments expressed in his lyrics. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison but fled to Belgium. On October 29, he returned to Mallorca, with that sentence no longer applicable because of the statute of limitations.