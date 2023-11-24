The community of owners of a luxury residential complex in Santa Ponsa is demanding a 17-year prison sentence for its former president. He is accused of fraud that caused damage of more than 150,000 euros to the owners.

The Prosecutor's Office has a lower demand. It is claiming falsification of documents and attempted fraud and is seeking a two-year sentence ahead of a trial at the Provincial Court in Palma next week.

The private prosecution on behalf of the community maintains that, between 2014 and 2018, the president created a series of companies which he contracted in order to carry out necessary work and jobs that he himself imposed on the complex.

It is maintained that he managed to have an overwhelming majority of votes, up to 84 per cent, by taking advantage of the fact that a good number of the owners lived abroad. He gained their trust and they delegated their votes at owners' meetings to him.

An allegation is that the contracts that the president awarded to himself implied an average extra cost of 110 per cent on average. In the case of two items of work, Calvia town hall later declared them illegal as there was no building licence.

The Prosecutor's Office and the private prosecution agree that there was falsification of documents in respect of the contract for a person who had various tasks, including landscaper and security guard, and who was later fired by the community. He was apparently receiving a salary of some 80,000 euros.

The defence denies any type of irregularity in this person's job classification and maintains that there is a conflict between the previous president and the new one and that the entire management of the complex was through a property administration company.