The Board of Trustees of the Mallorca Tourism Foundation today approved and presented to the Advisory Council the 2024 Action Plan, which frames the set of tourism promotion actions that the Council of Mallorca will carry out throughout 2024, including the promotion of the island in the American and Asian markets, as well as the Middle East.

According to the Council of Mallorca, the main focus of the 2024 Action Plan is to redefine the approach to tourism in Mallorca through the Commitment to Responsible Tourism, the new roadmap for tourism management for the coming years, which involves all elements of the tourism value chain, including residents and tourists.

The Commitment is framed in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, and more specifically, in the five critical dimensions known as the 5 Ps: People, Prosperity, Planet, Peace and Covenants.

With this new roadmap, the island institution wants to make truly effective what was proclaimed in the Declaration of Responsible Tourism of the Cape Town Declaration (2002) and which states that tourist destinations that “are the best places to live, are also the best places to visit”.

The Commitment represents a starting point, a change in the model of promotion and positioning of Mallorca abroad with the aim of preserving the natural environment and cultural wealth of Mallorca, guaranteeing the long-term prosperity of our island and the well-being of local communities.

The text proposes a joint effort to ensure that Mallorca is perceived from abroad as a responsible destination, for which it calls for collaboration between local and international institutions, long-standing tourism partners, and the full support of both visitors and residents.

The Commitment was presented on 7 November at the World Travel Market in London and was well received by the sector.

To carry out all the actions planned for 2024, the FMT will have 9.6 million euros to be distributed among the different areas, including Promotion, Marketing, OTS, CBM, Communication and Sponsorship.

Based on the Commitment to Responsible Tourism, the Foundation will develop a series of actions aimed at achieving truly responsible and sustainable tourism, capable of extending the season through the development of a series of coordinated actions.

In 2024 the Foundation will have an impact on new emerging markets, with a special focus on the American, Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

In terms of promotion, the presence at InVOYAGE and the organisation of press trips in collaboration with Turespaña, of actions with the Italian market and the Arab Emirates, also stand out.

In 2024 Mallorca will also be present at the Spanish product fairs Madrid Fusión and Gastronómica in San Sebastián.

The FMT will also carry out an important development of the marketing area with a strong commitment to actions based on ‘green marketing’.

Among other aspects of the Marketing and Advertising project, they have highlighted the creation of creative content, through generative AI; audience segmentation actions with predictive AI; and personalisation of the experience, based on user experience.

Within the Comarketing area, a line for airlines will be included in 2024 to contribute to the improvement of connectivity, a key aspect for the extension of the season and which also contributes to improving the quality of life of residents in Mallorca.