The project for the Ruta dels Fars, the Lighthouse Route, is to be scrapped.

A 285-kilometre hiking route from Capdepera to Andratx, this was a major scheme announced by the previous administration at the Council of Mallorca and backed by the then department for the environment and sustainability.

The reason given for not going ahead with the project is the number of expropriations of land that the route would require. The Council administration, as now is, is not willing to make these expropriations. It contemplated a network of tracks under both public and private ownership.

The idea for the route was for it to connect to two existing hiking routes - the Dry Stone Route in the Tramuntana Mountains and the Arta to Lluc route. As well as Capdepera and Andratx, it would have passed through Son Servera, Sant Llorenç, Manacor, Felanitx, Santanyi, Ses Salines, Campos, Llucmajor, Palma and Calvia.

In this way, there would have been a hiking route for the whole of the coastal area (or near coastal area) of Mallorca.