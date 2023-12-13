The restaurants association within the Pimem small to medium-sized businesses federation is reporting an increase in reservations for Christmas lunches and dinners of up to ten per cent compared with 2022.

As to prices, these are said to be up between two and five per cent. Menus for groups range from 35 to 60 euros per person.

The association's president, César Amable, explains that company meals in Mallorca tend to no longer be large events for all employees and with an open bar. They are more usually for smaller groups from various departments. Whereas it may once have been the case that the company paid for the whole thing, it is now common for the employees to pay for themselves.

He adds that the 'season' for Christmas meals lasts longer nowadays. "It used to be just weeks. Now it starts in November and there are even groups who book for January. This allows us to better distribute spaces and labour."

Amable calculates that these types of meal can account for as much as 15% of an entire year's turnover.