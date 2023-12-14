As part of a campaign to make a guaranteed minimum £1,000,000 donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, thanks to the fundraising group Omaze one lucky winner will soon be jetting to their very own stunning villa in Mallorca worth £3,000,000.
As part of a campaign to make a guaranteed minimum £1,000,000 donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, thanks to the fundraising group Omaze one lucky winner will soon be jetting to their very own stunning villa in Mallorca worth £3,000,000.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.