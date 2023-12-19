The Balearic Environment Commission has responded to proposals for recreational boat use in Sa Foradada, Deya by requiring a series of modifications and rejecting certain proposals outright.

Ports IB, which is the regional government's ports authority, wants to establish thirty ecological buoys. The commission says that there need to be amendments because of the significant environmental impact.

Buoys have to be fixed to sandy or rocky seabed where there is no posidonia sea grass. This is one commission stipulation. Another is that priority should be given to small boats - less than 9 metres. The commission is expressly vetoing boats of 20 metres or more.

The most contentious proposal is the construction of a mooring at the small dock in the cove. According to PortsIB, this would be for "cruise-type vessels".

The commission has completely ruled this out as it would entail "massive disembarkation of people in such a small cove" and would be inappropriate for the conservation of the area.