A German businessman was arrested in Sant Llorenç on Thursday, accused by the German authorities of a 21 million euro VAT fraud.

An investigation in Munich was launched into the non-payment of Mehrwertsteuer (VAT) for medical supplies during the pandemic. When the 60-year-old was accused of tax offences, he disappeared.

The German police established that he had gone to Mallorca but didn't know his exact whereabouts. In cooperation with the Guardia Civil, he was traced to a finca in Sant Llorenç.

Following his arrest, he suffered a medical problem and was admitted to hospital. It is expected that he will be discharged shortly.

It is understood that he has taken on a Palma lawyer to fight extradition.