The Prosecutor's Office is calling for a two and a half year sentence for a German woman accused of having robbed a tennis club in Paguera.

On the night of April 24, 2022, when the club was closed, the woman used a set of keys to gain access and to open the safe and a coin box. The stolen money amounted to 3,200 euros. The owner of the club had previously lost this set of keys.

Security cameras recorded the robbery, and she was arrested soon afterwards.

There was a court hearing on Wednesday at which the prosecution and defence were unable to reach agreement. The case will therefore go to trial in the new year.