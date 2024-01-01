The Tuk Tuk taxi or auto rickshaw will soon be readily available in some holiday resorts on the island. The Muro council wants to replace the traditional horse-drawn carriages that operate in resorts and to speed-up the transition from animal traction to electric vehicles, it has already granted eight Tuk Tuk licences. In fact, the municipal budget for the new year estimates revenue for the council of 300,000 euros from the sale of the licences.
Mallorca to welcome the Tuk Tuk from next summer
Auto rickshaw is heading to local resorts
