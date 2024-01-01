The Tuk Tuk taxi or auto rickshaw will soon be readily available in some holiday resorts on the island. The Muro council wants to replace the traditional horse-drawn carriages that operate in resorts and to speed-up the transition from animal traction to electric vehicles, it has already granted eight Tuk Tuk licences. In fact, the municipal budget for the new year estimates revenue for the council of 300,000 euros from the sale of the licences.

The Tuk Tuks will be electric and completely environmentally friendly. The announce that the Muro council wants to see the end of horse drawn carriages has been widely welcomed.

The mayor of Muro, Miquel Porquer is convinced that he will be able to award the first licences this year before the tourist season. On the other hand, opposition spokesman and former mayor, Antoni Serra (CDM) considers that "it is very risky to include the income from the concessions in the budget without knowing whether or not they will be awarded". Serra, on the other hand, agrees that "it was necessary to regulate the issue of the carriages, which paid 50 euros a year without a formal concession".