Carmen Ballester Catany has a unique claim to fame, she was the first baby born in the Balearic in 2024. At three minutes past midnight, just as most people had completed eating their 12 grapes of New Year luck and Carmen was born at the Manacor hospital, weighing in at 3.2 kilos.
Little Carmen's big claim to fame
The first baby of 2024
Also in News
- James Bond and Indiana Jones star enjoying Christmas in Mallorca
- 444 flights cancelled in Spain due to strike from 5 to 8 January
- No enthusiasm, no culture of sacrifice - the young in the Balearics who neither work nor study
- Nine Mallorca municipalities without water fit for human consumption
- The young Rafa Nadal "training" in Australia
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.