On Wednesday, IB-Salut, the Balearic health service, issued a series of recommendations for trying to prevent the spread of flu and Covid. Pressure on hospitals is already being experienced.

A peak in infections is expected in around ten days' time. Where the flu is concerned, this is no different to as it has been in the past. A combination of the holidays, people returning from the mainland, and the start of the school term usually produces a significant rise in the number of cases. The colder weather forecast for the weekend and into next week will also be a factor.

The recommendations are standard: covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing; using single-use tissues which are then thrown away; regular hand washing or the regular use of hand gel. In addition, if people feel unwell, they should wear face masks and avoid going to work if possible.

The health service is also reminding the public that appointments for flu and Covid vaccinations can be made via Infosalut or by phoning 971 220 000. You can in fact go to your local health centre and make an appointment.

Last week, the health service reported that respiratory cases were overwhelmingly the flu and amounted to 37.6 cases per 100,000 people. There was very little incidence of Covid. There is usually talk of a flu epidemic every year, the threshold for this in the recent past having been 55.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.