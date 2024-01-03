Officers with the Palma Port Police and an off-duty port police officer from Alcudia saved the life of a 20-year-old Colombian woman on Wednesday. She was on the verge of drowning in the area of Dique del Oeste.

At around quarter to four, the police received an alert from the 112 emergency service. There was a woman in difficulty in the sea. Two officers who were patrolling the area immediately went to the rocks where they saw the woman floating face down.

Three officers eventually jumped into the water. They reached the woman who by then was vomiting. A boat arrived and she was taken to the Peraires dock before being transferred to Son Espases Hospital.

Friends of the woman told police that she had jumped into the sea following an argument with her boyfriend.