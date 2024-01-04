Latest figures from the Balearic Statistics Institute indicate that there was an average of 1,683,700 people on the islands in October. To give this figure some context, it is around the same as the average for August in 2009 - 1,712,496.

The day of greatest human pressure in October was the fourth. On that day there were 1,789,158 people and it was higher than the maximum in August 2009 - 1,780,448 people on August 9.

Figures for 2023 point to it having been a record year both in terms of population and tourism. In the case of latter, this was by a large margin. By November, the cumulative number of tourists in the Balearics was 17.6 million, one million more than for the whole of 2018, which until 2023 was the all-time record year for tourism.

A new record for human pressure for a single day was set on August 9 - 2,106,209. The previous record, just under 2.1 million, was in August 2017. Tourist numbers grew for every single month of 2023 up to November (December's figures aren't yet available).

As to the resident population, this was 1,083,683 in 2009. On January 1, 2023 it was 1,197,261.