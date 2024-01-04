London-based property broker, Becky Fatemi, known as the real estate agent to the super rich, is selling a home on the island valued at £35 million. She is also selling a villa in Ibiza for £17 million. No further details are available about the Mallorca property.

According to The Times most of the homes Fatemi sells will cost between £8 million and £20 million (the cheapest she’ll take on is £2 million). Most are in Chelsea, Belgravia, Mayfair and Primrose Hill, although she has sold in Surrey, Hampstead, Totteridge and even Camberwell.

Persian-born Becky spent most of her childhood travelling the world and is now based in London. Becky’s entrepreneurial skills eventually led her to founding her own agency Rokstone, which became the premier real estate service in prime central London over a decade ago and went on to win many awards.

Becky is a tenacious, accomplished entrepreneur and an inspiring leader with a strong sense of social responsibility. Over the past twenty-two years, she has steered an exceptional team, ultimately achieving sales totalling more than £8.3 billion.

Sotheby’s International Realty — run by George Azar, who owns Sotheby’s property companies in Dubai and Saudi Arabia too — merged with Fatemi’s Rokstone agency last month.