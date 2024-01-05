When figures for the whole of 2023 are available, they are likely to show that the Balearics attracted around 17.8 million tourists (approximately 12.5 million for Mallorca alone).

The increase in the number of tourists in 2023 was staggering. The previous record year for the Balearics was 2018 - 16.55 million. No one forecast growth on such a scale. Predictions, in general, suggested a year like 2022. But an anticipation of some 16.5 million tended to overlook the fact that there had still been mobility issues because of Covid at the start of 2022. Therefore, 2023 was perhaps always destined to be an all-time record year. But by 1.2 or 1.3 million?

A new year and it is time once more for the forecasting. The tourism industry is suggesting that 2023 could be surpassed, initial indications pointing to an upward trend for the Balearics and for Spain in general.

The Exceltur alliance for tourism excellence, the grouping of leading businesses like Meliá Hotels International, believes that the first half of 2024 will outstrip the same period in 2023. Justification for this comes from booking patterns, hotel openings in the early months of the year and airline capacities.

The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, for example, points to 44% of hotels being open in February, thirteen per cent more than in 2023. With Easter falling early (March 31 is Easter Sunday), the federation anticipates 74% opening in March and 88% by April - both higher than usual.

Although bookings are generally made later than was once the case, there has been greater early-booking activity. Spanish airlines - Air Europa and Iberia Express - have increased capacity by five per cent, while foreign operators like Jet2 have also added seats; Jet2 announced late last year that it would be boosting overall capacity for 2024 by 12%.

Gabriel Escarrer, the CEO of Meliá, has said that sales for 2024 are currently exceeding those for 2023. But he sounds a warning. In pursuit of sustainable tourism, there cannot solely be a focus on quantitative growth. Overcrowding, the stresses placed on services and resources; ever greater numbers of people create tensions. In 2024, the debate about sustainability will rage like never before.