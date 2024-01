There were five winners in Mallorca of the first prize ('El Gordo') for the Christmas Lottery and there are two more first prize winners for the smaller 'El Niño' lottery. El Gordo is worth four million euros for the series and the El Niño first prize is two million.

The two holders of the winning numbers - 94974 - both bought tickets in Palma: lottery outlets on C. Sindicat (one tenth) and at the Carrefour shopping centre in General Riera (two tenths).

There are holders of this number in 39 provinces of Spain in all.

The second prize, which is worth 750,000 euros, has the number 89634, and there is only one ticket holder in the country - in Móstoles (Madrid).