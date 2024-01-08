Two British passengers have claimed that their holiday was ruined when they were put on a flight to Minorca rather than Mallorca. According to the Daily Mirror Linda Trestrail, 69, and Wendy Russell, 71, had their tickets checked five times but still ended up on the wrong plane. The mistake was only realised when the captain announced they were landing in Minorca.

According to the newspaper their travel company has apologised for the "human error" and blamed it partly on the special assistance provider at Bristol Airport. But the women are angry about the "catalogue of disasters" and claim they have not received any compensation. Linda said: "You hear of bags going on the wrong flights but not people.

"The reason we booked Majorca is because of the short flight, we knew our mobility wasn't good so didn't want to do much travelling - we are disabled pensioners." She added: "You get compensated if you get delayed or lose luggage - but they lost us, not the bloody baggage," Linda told the Daily Mirror.