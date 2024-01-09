Calum Best, British TV star and son of football legend George Best, appeared in court in Palma this morning over an alleged sex assault. Best was detained at a nightclub in Ibiza in April 2022. According to British media "he allegedly grabbed a British tourist's hand and 'put it on his privates under his trousers' and told her 'to feel this', leaving her 'in shock'."

The 42-year-old denies any wrongdoing and he was expected to protest his innocence when he took the stand in court in Palma.

According to The Sun, Calum Best, who won Celebrity Love Island in 2006 and has starred in two series of Celebrity Big Brother, was held in April 2022 over an incident at the O Beach Club in Ibiza. The famous beach club in the Ibizan party resort of San Antonio is owned by the TV personality’s friend Wayne Lineker, brother of Match of the Day host, Gary.

His father, George, was a frequent visitor to the island in the 1960s and 1970s.