As of Wednesday (January 10), all the regions of Spain must make the wearing of face masks in health centres and hospitals obligatory. Some regions had already adopted this measure. Others, including the Balearics, had not.
More party politics by the far left regimes. This has nothing to do with health only control. PSOE and Sumar throwing there toys out of the pram because PP and Vox won't acknowledge there legitimate to be the ruling party. Spanish parliament is hung, it will achieve nothing for it's Spanish citizen's, why they I'm house fight. There needs to be another general election called or we will have 4 years of nothing.
Didn’t work in the past. Won’t work in the future. Thankfully most of the health centres I visit which have educated owners won’t be enforcing this farcical decision. Those who are so convinced by their effectiveness which they bang on about can wear them and “be safe.” Leave the rest of us alone. Big thumbs down but expected from our shocking enforcers. Sorry *government.
Good, sensible and timely.