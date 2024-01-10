The Balearic government's housing emergency decree is currently being processed by parliament. Subject to possible amendment, Vox have presented one that has nothing to do with housing.

They wish to include an additional provision that will itself amend Balearic law as it applies to bullfighting and animal protection. Vox want minors (under-18s) to be allowed to attend bullfights.

This change to regulation is among the 110 points that constituted the agreement for the investiture of Marga Prohens of the Partido Popular as president of the Balearics. The PP, who are governing with a minority, are reliant on Vox support for their legislative programme.

As the government has so far not presented any legislative amendment to the bullfighting law, Vox have decided to add this to the housing decree.

* In Mallorca there are five bullrings, one of which (in Felanitx) is in a state of abandonment. There haven't been bullfights in Alcudia and Muro for some years. In Alcudia, where the PP govern with Vox, it has been announced that there is no intention of reintroducing bullfights.

In Inca and Palma, where - in recent years certainly - the town hall administrations have been opposed to bullfights, they have been unable to prevent them, if they comply with various regulations. These town halls don't own the bullrings; in Alcudia and Muro, the bullrings are municipal property.

A Balearic government attempt to ban bullfighting a few years ago was dropped once the Constitutional Court in Madrid ruled that a ban in Catalonia was unlawful.