Elite members of the Guardia Civil burst into a Soller home where a man had been barricaded since early in the morning. As soon as they entered, the suspect fired a crossbow, hitting the riot police officer´s ballistic shield. He was then detained, and during the arrest an officer was slightly injured.

According to sources close to the investigation, a patrol went early this morning to arrest him for a previous case. The man became enraged and attacked the officers while threatening to kill them. He then locked himself in his home and barricaded himself in. He kept shouting that he was going to kill them with a knife.

From early Thursday morning, agents of the Guardia Civil and the local police of Sóller surrounded the aggressor's home, located in calle Moragues in the municipality. Inside, the arrested man was barricaded inside with a large knife, a crossbow and other weapons. Initially, everything suggested that there were several family members inside the house, but in the end it turned out that only his mother was inside, whom he had been holding for several days.

He was finally detained by police and taken into custody.