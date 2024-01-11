The barricaded man in Soller shoots at the Guardia Civil with a crossbow when he is arrested. | Última hora
11/01/2024 15:25
Elite members of the Guardia Civil burst into a Soller home where a man had been barricaded since early in the morning. As soon as they entered, the suspect fired a crossbow, hitting the riot police officer´s ballistic shield. He was then detained, and during the arrest an officer was slightly injured.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.