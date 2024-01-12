Series 3 of the hit detective series The Mallorca Files appears to have moved a step closer. Julian Looman who plays the part of Detective Max Winter, has posted a photo on his Instagram site which appears to show the new series in post-production.
1 comment
Can't wait, so excited as I have nothing better to do than watch daytime tv with third rate actors and woeful story lines. Nice scenery though.