Series 3 of the hit detective series The Mallorca Files appears to have moved a step closer. Julian Looman who plays the part of Detective Max Winter, has posted a photo on his Instagram site which appears to show the new series in post-production.

It was filmed on the island last summer at numerous locations and it is expected to be screened this year possibly on Amazon Prime. It is unclear whether it be shown on BBC like the two previous series.

There has been little or no news about Series 3 despite the fact that it is eagerly awaited by the small army of Mallorca Files fans. Filming on the second series was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only six of the planned ten episodes were produced. The unfilmed episodes are expected to be carried over into the third series.

The Mallorca Files has enjoyed considerable success being screened across the globe and giving Mallorca some vital promotion.