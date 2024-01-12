Site of the new film studios in Marratxi.
Nicole Kidman's luxury stay in Mallorca

Jason Moore12/01/2024 11:21
Plans for a giant film studio in Marratxi are still going ahead despite the change in government. The Council of Mallorca confirmed that the project should be completed by 2026. The project will be financed with funds from the European Union,

The project is being backed by the Council of Mallorca with the support of the Mallorca Film Commission.

Not only with the film studio be built on a 5,000 square metre site it will also a include a water filming tank. The announcement comes after the successful filming of a number of films and series on the island including Lioness starring Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman, parts of Series 5 and 6 of the Netflix series, The Crown, and the Hollywood film, Hustle starring Adam Sandler. The local authorities say that scores of international movie production companies want to film on the island.

The Marratxi Council has already given the green light to the project and building work will start shortly. The fact that the studios will have a Water Tank will also give the project an even further lift.

Nicole Kidman's luxury stay in Mallorca

Nicole Kidman stayed at Villa Solitaire in the Son Vida neighbourhood of Mallorca during filming of the Paramount+ series Lioness. 

She is filming on the island.

When Hollywood came to Mallorca!

This week filming got underway on Mallorca on the new Paramount series, Lioness, starring Morgan Freeman, Avatar star Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. Filming took place at the Hotel Gloria in Palma and at the Pueblo Español. Morgan Freeman had dinner twice at Sandros restaurant in Palma.