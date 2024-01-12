The recent rain in the Tramuntana region of Mallorca has led to a bursting-out of the Fonts Ufanes springs.

This natural phenomenon at the Gabellí Petit finca in Campanet occurs perhaps three or four times a year. It's heavy rain that causes it, the flow being from Puig Tomir into a type of aquifer. When the amount of water that can be supported is exceeded, it comes out.

The Fonts Ufanes are a protected natural monument and have been for more than twenty years. Because the appearance of the springs attracts many visitors, there have been occasions when controls for accessing the finca have needed to be applied.