Calvia town hall's computer services have been the target for a ransomware cyberattack.

After it became evident that the attack had occurred in the early hours of Saturday, a crisis committee comprising IT specialists, department heads and councillors was urgently convened.

The IT department and outside specialists are undertaking forensic analysis of the attack and are working on the recovery of affected services. Once a forensic report has been concluded, it will be forwarded to the Guardia Civil's telematic services unit. Staff are being advised as to procedures, e.g. changes to passwords.

There is concern that citizens' sensitive data may be at risk. It's not known at present if a ransom has been demanded for data.