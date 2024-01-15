Calvia Town Hall officially confirmed on Monday that the suspected culprits behind the Ransomware cyber-attack, which targeted the municipal government this past Saturday morning, have demanded a ransom of approximately 10 million euros. Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual emphasized that the municipality will not entertain the idea of paying the ransom under any circumstances.

Concurrently, efforts are underway within the City Council to swiftly restore normal operations. A crisis committee has been assembled to assess the extent of the cyber-attack's impact on municipal services and address any resulting issues. The IT Service, supported by a team of specialists, is actively engaged in mandatory forensic analyses and the recovery processes for affected services.

The Council is advising citizens to utilize the General State Administration Registry for document submissions during this period. Additionally, all administrative deadlines, including the submission of claims and requests, are temporarily suspended until January 31. After this date, deadlines that lapsed on the previous Friday will be reinstated.

This morning, Calvia lodged an official complaint with the Telematic Crimes Group of the Guardia Civil, accompanied by preliminary forensic analyses. Regular updates on the situation will be provided through the official website calvia.com and municipal social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Despite the inconvenience caused by this situation, the municipal administration expresses regret and underscores its unwavering commitment to resolving the crisis in the most organised, expeditious, and effective manner possible. Customer service, both over the phone and in-person, is being maintained without disruption.