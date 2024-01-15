Concurrently, efforts are underway within the City Council to swiftly restore normal operations. A crisis committee has been assembled to assess the extent of the cyber-attack's impact on municipal services and address any resulting issues. The IT Service, supported by a team of specialists, is actively engaged in mandatory forensic analyses and the recovery processes for affected services.
The Council is advising citizens to utilize the General State Administration Registry for document submissions during this period. Additionally, all administrative deadlines, including the submission of claims and requests, are temporarily suspended until January 31. After this date, deadlines that lapsed on the previous Friday will be reinstated.
This morning, Calvia lodged an official complaint with the Telematic Crimes Group of the Guardia Civil, accompanied by preliminary forensic analyses. Regular updates on the situation will be provided through the official website calvia.com and municipal social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Despite the inconvenience caused by this situation, the municipal administration expresses regret and underscores its unwavering commitment to resolving the crisis in the most organised, expeditious, and effective manner possible. Customer service, both over the phone and in-person, is being maintained without disruption.
No need to pay one cent. Hire similarly skilled IT programmers to those who have hacked the system and they'll unhack it and install a barrier to future attempts. Pay them well for doing it and show hackers that Mallorca won't be held to ransom. As John Lennon sang "There's nothing you can do that can't be done."