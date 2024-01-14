The National Police are seeking two robbers who tied up an elderly couple at their chalet on C. Pins in Can Pastilla and stole 4,000 euros.

The incident occurred around 5pm one day last week. The couple had been expecting a visitor, so when the doorbell rang they unhesitatingly opened the door. But rather than their visitor, there were two men with a firearm whose faces were almost entirely hidden.

They forced their way in, bound and gagged the couple and started to search for valuables. Other than the cash, all they took was a BB gun.

Once the couple had managed to free themselves, they called the 112 emergency line. National Police and ambulances went to the scene. Apart from shock, the couple didn't suffer any injuries.

They were unable to give police descriptions of the two, other than that they had been dressed completely in black and that one spoke in what they took to be an "eastern" accent.