A squatter was admitted to the Son Espases intensive care unit in a critical condition on Sunday after falling from a building in Inca.

Around 2.20am, emergency services were called to C. Pere de Sant Joan. The man was unconscious and bleeding on the ground in an interior courtyard. He had fallen from the fourth floor. Due to the severity of his injuries, a doctor gave the instruction for him to be taken to Son Espases.

There were two people with him. Inca police established that they had been intending to occupy an apartment on the fourth floor.

All three are members of a Moroccan gang well known to Inca police and to other police forces. They regularly occupy properties and move from one squat to another.