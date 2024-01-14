Around 2.20am, emergency services were called to C. Pere de Sant Joan. The man was unconscious and bleeding on the ground in an interior courtyard. He had fallen from the fourth floor. Due to the severity of his injuries, a doctor gave the instruction for him to be taken to Son Espases.
There were two people with him. Inca police established that they had been intending to occupy an apartment on the fourth floor.
All three are members of a Moroccan gang well known to Inca police and to other police forces. They regularly occupy properties and move from one squat to another.
Aren't trespassing and attempted forced entry criminal offences in this country? And yet I see no mention that the offender was placed under arrest along with his two cohorts. Now the would-be squatters are climbing buildings, God damn it! Nowhere is safe.