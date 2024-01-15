Analysis of the organs of the baby who was left in a rubbish container in Porto Cristo on November 2 last year confirms that she had been breathing at the time of her death.

Police investigators and the Institute of Legal Medicine in Mallorca had suspected that the baby was born alive. As an autopsy was not entirely conclusive, more detailed examination was carried out by a specialist laboratory on the mainland. Investigators have now received the laboratory's reports and these have been passed to the judge who is heading the case.

Shortly before 6pm on Thursday, November 2, a woman saw a car pull up and an occupant of this car throw something into a container. This looked suspicious. After the car left, she found the baby.

The police soon established that there had been three people in the car. One of them, a man, had thrown the baby into the container. The placenta had fallen to the ground. It was picked up and also placed in the container.

The three were the mother and two uncles of the baby. The woman had felt unwell, and the two man had collected her. She gave birth inside the car. The nearest medical centre was just 500 metres from where the baby was left.

They appeared in court in Manacor some days later, all initially charged with murder. Two are in custody, the third was released on charges and under precautionary measures (withdrawal of passport).

The baby's mother now faces a possible life sentence, reviewable after between 25 and 35 years depending on the circumstances of the crime.