Police investigating the case of the baby girl who was thrown into a rubbish container in Porto Cristo last Thursday believe that the mother was motivated by a stormy and tense relationship with members of her own family.

The girl's biological father was in prison and subsequently went to the mainland. He had no part in the case and nor did the woman's current partner.

The woman and her brother-in-law, both remanded in custody by a court in Manacor on Monday, have initially been charged with murder. A third person was released on charges.

All three are members of a gypsy family from Porto Cristo and Cala Millor and have police records for different reasons.

The autopsy did not determine whether the baby was born alive, but indications are that she was breathing and died in Manacor Hospital. The preliminary coroner's report therefore suggests that the baby was alive. Analysis of the baby's organs is to be made at National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences in Barcelona. This will provide conclusive proof as to whether the baby was born alive or dead.