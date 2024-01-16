In the United States between January 2020 and May 2023, Lockbit was used in approximately 1,700 ransomware attacks, totaling $91 million in paid ransom to hackers. Government agencies did not formally attribute the group to any nation-state. Software with the name "LockBit" appeared on a Russian-language based cybercrime forum in January 2020. The group is financially-motivated.
In October 2023, Lockbit claimed to have stolen sensitive data from Boeing. Boeing acknowledged they were aware of a cyber incident affecting some of their parts and distribution business a few days later, though it did not affect flight safety and they did not name the suspected attackers. Other victims have included the Royal Mail.
LockBit operators frequently gain initial access by exploiting vulnerable Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) servers or compromised credentials purchased from affiliates. Initial access vectors also include phishing emails with malicious attachments or links, brute forcing weak RDP or VPN passwords, and exploiting vulnerabilities like CVE-2018-13379 in Fortinet VPNs.
Stan The ManTrue. But they're only human and they make mistakes and leave trails. Which is how the authorities eventually locate and arrest them. Cyber crime is not as invisible as people think. The prison sentences are long because of the possible catastrophe the criminals can cause.
Absolutely Frightening what these Cyber Criminals can achieve by Attacking any Systems.
No need to pay them one cent. Hire similarly skilled IT programmers to those who have hacked the system and they'll unhack it and install a wall to prevent future attempts. Pay them well for doing it and show hackers that Mallorca won't be held to ransom. As John Lennon sang "There's nothing you can do that can't be done."