The Small and Medium Sized business association in Palma called on shops in the city to close on Saturday (San Sebastian, the city's patron saint) even though it has not been declared a public holiday. There are mixed views on whether Saturday should have been declared a public holiday, which would have given the majority of city residents the day off work to celebrate.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
You couldn't make it up! The Small and Medium Sized business (SME) association in Palma calls for shops in the city to close this coming Saturday while the Council wants them to open! Unbelievable. There isn't a SME association on the planet that ever calls for SMEs to close rather than be open and do trade. That's what a SME association does - supports small retailers and businesses to sell stuff, not the opposite! Who is the leader of this SME association? Is he in the right job?! Clearly not. Shops should immediately boycott the association, stop paying their fees and start their own association. Do it.