The Small and Medium Sized business association in Palma called on shops in the city to close on Saturday (San Sebastian, the city's patron saint) even though it has not been declared a public holiday. There are mixed views on whether Saturday should have been declared a public holiday, which would have given the majority of city residents the day off work to celebrate.

A wide range of events are taking place including the open air concerts this weekend but on Saturday it is work as normal. It is unclear whether many shops will follow the call for an opening boycott. The city council has said that it is better for the people of Palma if shops are open because there will be more to do in the city.

Usually San Sebastian is a public holiday but only in Palma. Shops and stores outside Palma are open, which usually leads to a surge in numbers as Palma residents escape the city and go shopping elsewhere.