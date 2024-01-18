On Thursday, the Provincial Court in Palma sentenced 27 people to a total of 56 years and five months for drugs offences and for being members of a criminal organisation. In addition, they will have to pay 202,000 euros. The Prosecutor's Office had originally called for sentences totalling 140 years.

The trial related to events in 2017. On May 10 that year, the Guardia Civil carried out 'Operation Valley'. The name of the operation was because the principal area for the gang's drugs operations was Soller.

Around one hundred officers took part in simultaneous raids on addresses in parts of Palma, e.g. Son Gotleu, as well as in Soller, Puerto Soller, Algaida and Sineu. More than a kilo of cocaine was seized along with 600 marijuana plants, 800 grams of coca leaf, significant quantities of hashish, 46,000 euros in cash and jewellery valued at 48,000 euros.

When they first appeared in court in Palma, a Guardia Civil bus was needed to transport them all. Many of them lived in Soller and Puerto Soller.

Two members of the gang would make regular journeys between Palma and Soller. Investigators established that one car was used for 174 journeys over the course of a year.