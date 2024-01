A group of hikers in the Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range near the Gorg Blau reservoir were given a shock when a "large gorilla blocked their path" only to disappear into the undergrowth. The whole episode was videoed by the hikers who "couldn't believe their eyes" They were left "shocked" by the whole incident.

But ‘ape-solutely’ the video is a hoax and the group of hikers appear to be part of the "monkey business." The local authorities were quick to point out that that there was no "Mallorca King Kong" on the island. Social media viewers greeted the video with humour because it is a rather well produced video.

If you are walking around the Gorg Blau and "King Kong returns" please contact our news desk, we would be "gorilla-lly" grateful.