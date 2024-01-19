A 46-year-old Spaniard has accepted a sentence of five months in prison and a three-year ban on keeping animals, following his admission of neglecting his sick dog, leading to the animal contracting leishmaniosis, an infectious disease transmitted by mosquito bites. The verdict was delivered in a Palma criminal court on Thursday.

The defendant, charged with serious domestic animal abuse, confessed to his actions related to the neglect of his English setter dog in November 2022. The dog had escaped from the owner's farm and was found by a passerby who subsequently handed her over to the Son Reus kennel.

Upon discovering the dog's deteriorating condition and eye problems resulting from leishmaniosis, the kennel staff identified her through a chip. Shockingly, the owner had neither reported the dog's disappearance nor provided her with essential care, neglecting to seek veterinary attention.

A professional examination confirmed the presence of leishmaniosis, emphasizing that timely veterinary care could have prevented the dog's suffering. To alleviate the dog's pain, an eye had to be removed.

The accused, acknowledging his guilt before the magistrate, entered a plea agreement facilitated by his lawyer and the prosecution before the trial commenced. Consequently, he faces a prison term of five months, contingent on his commitment to avoid further offenses for the next two years and successful completion of an animal awareness course. Additionally, he is prohibited from keeping animals for the next three years. The extent of his civil liability is yet to be determined.