On Friday, a man suspected of having committed at least forty robberies was remanded in custody by a court in Palma.

He was arrested on Tuesday at a property in Inca where he has been squatting with his mother and brother. Moroccan, he is understood to be a drug addict with a police record for robbery.

The robberies he is accused of were mainly over the festive period in Inca, Consell, Costitx and Santa Maria. Four of the robberies were on Christmas Eve and four more were on New Year's Eve. On one occasion, at a house in Consell, he was surprised by a 100-year-old woman. He threatened her before leaving with valuables.

The Guardia Civil established that he was operating alone. When he was arrested, a search uncovered over forty watches and 35 phones among other items. Some of these have already been returned to their rightful owners.