Principally aimed at users of electric scooters, the new regulations require users to have insurance and to wear helmets and reflective vests. Inca is the first town hall in Mallorca to introduce regulation demanding insurance.
The ordinance stipulates the requirement for civil liability insurance with coverage equal to or greater than 120,000 euros for "possible accidents or damage that may occur while riding". If users do not have insurance, they will be fined and the vehicle will be immobilised. The fines will be 100 euros.
The local police are currently engaged in an information campaign to make people aware of the amendment to the bylaws. The police tutor is also involved in making sure the message gets across to youngsters and to their families.
Once this campaign ends and there has been sufficient time to inform the public, the police will start issuing fines for breaches.
4 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Well done INCA COUNCIL. Excellent news and actions. It would be wonderful if the whole of the Island introduced these new rules. It is unfortunate that it has taken years to get these very dangerous vehicles subjected to the much needed regulations Alas it is too late for those seriously injured from these bad vehicles and their equally bad Operators/Riders.
a great idea do it all over mallorca and make the users use the road not the pavement
Good News , As has been said for many months this should be implemented and enforced across the island any one found not to have VALID INSURANCE should have there SCOOTER confiscated by the POLICE a daily fee for storage should be applied and it will be withheld until proof of insurance is presented .
Very good. Roll this out across the whole of Mallorca, fast.