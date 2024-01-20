Towards the end of December, a council meeting in Inca approved amendments to municipal traffic bylaws which affect personal mobility vehicles.

Principally aimed at users of electric scooters, the new regulations require users to have insurance and to wear helmets and reflective vests. Inca is the first town hall in Mallorca to introduce regulation demanding insurance.

The ordinance stipulates the requirement for civil liability insurance with coverage equal to or greater than 120,000 euros for "possible accidents or damage that may occur while riding". If users do not have insurance, they will be fined and the vehicle will be immobilised. The fines will be 100 euros.

The local police are currently engaged in an information campaign to make people aware of the amendment to the bylaws. The police tutor is also involved in making sure the message gets across to youngsters and to their families.

Once this campaign ends and there has been sufficient time to inform the public, the police will start issuing fines for breaches.