There was an outcry on social media today after a former candidate for the Mallorcan nationalist, Mes, tweeted that the only thing that Balearic President, Marga Prohens, had left to do was to have oral sex with Vox to keep them in the government.

Pep Cala Bona, was slammed by social media over his "sexist" and "outrageous" remarks. For her part, Partido Popular leader Prohens replied to the former candidate by saying that "the attacks of those who call themselves democrats, but do not accept the results; of those who call themselves feminists, but in the face of the lack of arguments resort to machismo; of those who call themselves progressives, but always attack freedom to impose certain ideas, only makes us even stronger".

Whether from their own accounts or from the party's official accounts, several members of the PP - both at regional and local level - have come out to defend the president, dismissing Cala Bona's unfortunate words. "The radicals and intolerant people who have not yet accepted the results of May, resort to the worst machismo," posted the PP Balears account.

Prohens has come under fire from some opposition groups for courting the support of the far-right group, Vox.