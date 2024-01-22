Retail employers are demanding that the Balearic government seeks to recoup 310,000 cruise passengers who didn't stop over in Palma last year because of the previous government's agreement to reduce the number of cruise ships.

Afedeco, Pimeco and the Balearic Trade Confederation describe the decrease of 310,000 passengers between January and November 2023 as "disastrous". This represented a 15% decrease compared with the same period of 2019.

On Monday, the employers groups insisted that President Prohens must "urgently amend" the agreement between the former government and cruise operators. "Businesses cannot wait until 2025. We are aware that stopovers are being lost for 2024 and that cruise companies are opting for other ports."

They stress that the agreement is not a legal one but is based on goodwill, thus allowing modification if both parties agree, while also emphasising that cruise operators attract quality, family tourism with high tourist spending, backed by a commitment to environmental technologies and sustainability.

The employers added that studies confirm that the air quality in Palma is good and that the old town of Palma is larger than that of Barcelona, with Palma being the second largest in Europe.

"While Barcelona receives more than three million cruise passengers a year, Palma does not even reach two million, despite having a population of barely 400,000 inhabitants compared to Barcelona's 1.6 million."

In their Monday announcement, they highlighted the capacity that exists in Palma's old town. "FAN Shopping attracts ten million customers, Porto Pi 7.8 million, while the old town of Palma is 20 times larger than both shopping centres combined. Therefore, it is evident that Palma has the capacity to receive a greater number of cruises than it currently receives or at least equal those it had in 2019."

It is essential that Palma, at the least, returns to having the same number of cruise passengers as 2019. "We call on the cruise companies to continue supporting Palma and Mallorca."