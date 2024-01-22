Gorg Blau reservoir in Mallorca

The Gorg Blau reservoir has recovered some capacity since this photo was taken in November. | Fernando Fernández

Andrew EdePalma22/01/2024 18:20
On Monday, President Prohens ruled out adopting water restrictions in Mallorca and the other Balearic islands.

Although the region is at pre-alert for drought, Prohens stressed that the situation in the Balearics is not comparable with that of certain other regions.

In December water reserves were at 53%, whereas reserves in Andalusia were 20% and in Catalonia they were 16%. Nevertheless, she added that the government will remain "vigilant" and will act in a "preventive manner". "We must be prepared."

The president made these observations following the first meeting of the Balearic Water Council. At this meeting it was explained that investment of 130 million euros is planned to guarantee water supplies.