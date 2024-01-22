On Monday, President Prohens ruled out adopting water restrictions in Mallorca and the other Balearic islands.

Although the region is at pre-alert for drought, Prohens stressed that the situation in the Balearics is not comparable with that of certain other regions.

In December water reserves were at 53%, whereas reserves in Andalusia were 20% and in Catalonia they were 16%. Nevertheless, she added that the government will remain "vigilant" and will act in a "preventive manner". "We must be prepared."

The president made these observations following the first meeting of the Balearic Water Council. At this meeting it was explained that investment of 130 million euros is planned to guarantee water supplies.