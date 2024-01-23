He was produced a three course meal for the Burns lunch tomorrow with piper John Bruce ensuring that all the traditional Burns ceremonies are followed. There will be a reading of Burns poetry by Kate Mentink and also a raffle of Scottish products from our friends at Rialto Living and El Corte Ingles.
The menu consists of the following:
Home-made haggis with whisky
Marinated salmon with mustard sauce and quail egg
Lamb stew with beans, cabbage and mashed potatoes
Scottish chocolate cake with blueberries
Beer, wine (red, white and rose) and soft drinks
Raffle of Scottish products: Our thanks to Rialto Living and El Corte Ingles.
Price 65 euros per person.
To reserve this evening email jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es or call 638 391 737.
Ample parking at the Club.
