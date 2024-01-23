Full marks to Mallorca Country Club chef, Christian Denz, who has produced his very first haggis for our Burns lunch tomorrow in Santa Ponsa. No task is too large for Christian, that is why Jeff Bezos, one of the world´s richest men and Chief Executive of Amazon, ordered his food when he was on the island last summer.

He was produced a three course meal for the Burns lunch tomorrow with piper John Bruce ensuring that all the traditional Burns ceremonies are followed. There will be a reading of Burns poetry by Kate Mentink and also a raffle of Scottish products from our friends at Rialto Living and El Corte Ingles.

The menu consists of the following:

Home-made haggis with whisky



Marinated salmon with mustard sauce and quail egg

Lamb stew with beans, cabbage and mashed potatoes

Scottish chocolate cake with blueberries

Beer, wine (red, white and rose) and soft drinks

Raffle of Scottish products: Our thanks to Rialto Living and El Corte Ingles.

Price 65 euros per person.

To reserve this evening email jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es or call 638 391 737.

Ample parking at the Club.