Last Sunday, two robbers were remanded in custody by a court in Manacor, three people having been arrested by the Guardia Civil in connection with two robberies in Portocolom. On both occasions an AK-47 simulator was used to threaten the victims.

The first incident was towards the end of November 2023. Two of the three produced a pistol, a shotgun and an AK-47 simulator in threatening a woman and forcing her to set up a meeting with a man whose family owns a jewellery shop.

The woman called the man, a friend, and asked him to meet her at the Portocolom lighthouse; the pretext was that she wanted to buy some cocaine. At the lighthouse she sent a message, telling the man that it was to her sister. It was in fact to one of the three robbers. Two vehicles appeared. He ran off but was caught.

His phone was smashed and he was taken to the family home to get the keys to the shop. Items of jewellery and some 14,000 euros were stolen.

The second incident was on January 12. The three - two Spaniards and one Paraguayan - approached a man who had met a friend to smoke dope in a derelict house in Portocolom. He was grabbed from behind and thrown face down onto a mattress. His ankles and hands were tied. The AK-47 was aimed at him and he was told that if he shouted for help, he would "eat a bullet".

He was told that he owed a debt of 14,000 euros. A gun was pointed at his face and then at him during a journey to his mother's house. Nothing of value was found, so they went to his grandmother's house, where they also failed to find anything. Finally, they went to his mother's shop, another jewellers, and took 1,000 euros and 300 grams of gold.