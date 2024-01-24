Pollensa town hall is calling on the Balearic government, the Council of Mallorca and the traffic directorate (DGT) to agree to extend the period of restrictions on the Formentor road.

The restrictions are currently effective from June 1 to September 30. The town hall says that there has been an increase in the numbers of visitors in October and that there have been issues with traffic because the restrictions don't apply. It wants an extension until the end of October. A request for this, which was sent to the DGT in December, has yet to receive a response.

Mayor Martí March last held a meeting with the DGT, Council and government on October 28. He hopes that these authorities will accept the proposal and adds that the town hall would also like the restrictions to start a month earlier from May 1.

The hours for the restrictions in 2023 were 10am to 10.30pm, the main alternative to private vehicles having been - as in previous years - the shuttle bus service. Pollensa town hall believes that this is inadequate. It would like to see minibuses operating as well as buses and there to be two shuttle services.

The shuttle bus service was originally from Puerto Pollensa. The route was extended and now starts in Alcudia. The problem is that buses can often be full by the time they arrive in Puerto Pollensa, so the town hall wants a second service from Puerto Pollensa only.