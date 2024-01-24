Ambulance in Ibiza

He was rushed to Son Espases in a critical condition. | Marcelo Sastre

Andrew EdePalma24/01/2024 15:54
TW0

A 19-year-old who fell from a building when seeking to occupy an apartment has passed away.

Son Espases Hospital has announced that he died on Tuesday. He had been in a critical condition since falling from the fourth floor of the building in Inca on January 14.

Related news
Son Espases Hospital in Palma, Mallorca

Squatter in a critical condition after fall from a building in Inca

Around 2.20am on the fourteenth, the emergency services were called to an address on C. Pere de Sant Joan. A man was unconscious and bleeding in an interior courtyard.

Moroccan, he was with two other people who had intended squatting in the apartment.