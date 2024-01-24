A 19-year-old who fell from a building when seeking to occupy an apartment has passed away.

Son Espases Hospital has announced that he died on Tuesday. He had been in a critical condition since falling from the fourth floor of the building in Inca on January 14.

Around 2.20am on the fourteenth, the emergency services were called to an address on C. Pere de Sant Joan. A man was unconscious and bleeding in an interior courtyard.

Moroccan, he was with two other people who had intended squatting in the apartment.