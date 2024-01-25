At Thursday's council meeting, the Palma deputy mayor for culture, Javier Bonet, conceded that the town hall had made a mistake in not declaring this year's day of Sant Sebastià a holiday.
Palma town hall was "wrong" in not making Sant Sebastià a holiday
Seems little doubt that it will be a holiday in 2025
