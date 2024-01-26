Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is completely overhauling his multi-million euro house in Santa Ponsa and an army of labourers are busy transforming it into his dream home. The news comes as Klopp announces that he is stepping down as Liverpool manager. It could mean that he will be spending more time on the island enjoying his beautiful new house.

Klopp purchased his Mallorca home in the summer of 2022 and ever since then it is being extensively redecorated and overhauled. When he visits the island he stays at a nearby hotel and uses the facilities at the Mallorca Country Club, near his home in Santa Ponsa.

On his departure from Liverpool, Klopp said: ""I am, how can I say it, running out of energy," he said in a statement. "I have no problem now, obviously... I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

In his statement, he added: "I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it - or at least try to explain it.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

A few years ago Klopp joked that he would love to be the manager of Real Mallorca. The first division club said that they were very grateful that the German had thought of them but they were happy with their present manager.