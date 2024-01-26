Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is completely overhauling his multi-million euro house in Santa Ponsa and an army of labourers are busy transforming it into his dream home. The news comes as Klopp announces that he is stepping down as Liverpool manager. It could mean that he will be spending more time on the island enjoying his beautiful new house.
Jurgen Klopp investing heavily in his Mallorcan home, to step down as Liverpool manager
Could he be spending more time in Santa Ponsa?
